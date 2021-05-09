Depleted squad costs Parma a heavy loss at home

Atalanta strolled past Parma with a 5-2 win on Sunday at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Parma were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Torino while Atalanta are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. Following today's result, Parma and Atalanta currently occupy 19th and 2nd spots in the table, with 20 points and 72 points respectively after 35 matches.

The Goddess didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Ruslan Malinovskyi opening the rout, 12 minutes in and the first half ended 0-1.

Atalanta started the second half with renewed vigour, with Matteo Pessina finding the net in the 52nd minute. Atalanta looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Luis Muriel at the 77 minute mark to establish a 3-0. However, The Crusaders weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Juan Brunetta in the 78th minute. However, Atalanta increased their advantage 4-1 thanks to a second effort from Luis Muriel at the 86 minute mark. However, Parma weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Simon Sohm, 88 minutes in. In the end though, The Goddess secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Aleksey Miranchuk just before the final whistle, leaving a rampant Atalanta with a resounding 5-2.

For Parma, Graziano Pelle, Lautaro Valenti, Juan Brunetta, Drissa Camara and Andrea Conti, came on for Alberto Grassi, Gervinho, Andreas Cornelius, Juraj Kucka and Riccardo Gagliolo. Atalanta brought on Matteo Pessina, Luis Muriel, Aleksey Miranchuk, Hans Hateboer and Mario Pasalic, to replace Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Robin Gosens and Remo Freuler.

There were bookings for Alberto Grassi from Parma, and Hans Hateboer, for Atalanta.

Parma will play away against Lazio, while Atalanta will face Benevento at home.