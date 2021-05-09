Celta travel to secure all 3 points in 4-2 victory against Villarreal

Celta Vigo strolled past Villarreal with a 4-2 win on Sunday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Both Villarreal and Celta arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Villarreal were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Getafe. Celta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Levante and Osasuna. Following today's result, Villarreal are currently 6th with 52 points from 35 matches, while Celta sit in 8th, with 47 points from 35.

The Sky Blues started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Santi Mina giving Celta the lead in the 19th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Moi Gomez producing an equaliser, 25 minutes in, bringing The Yellow Submarine level. However, each side looked hungry to win and Celta then found the back of the net in the 34th minute thanks to Santi Mina, taking the score to 2-1. Celta then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a penalty goal from Brais Mendez just before half-time, finalising the first half 1-3.

Celta continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Augusto Solari in the 57th minute. Villarreal in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Gerard Moreno and seeing the game end 4-2.

For Villarreal, Alberto Moreno, Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Daniel Raba and Paco Alcacer, came on for Pervis Estupinan, Etienne Capoue, Moi Gomez, Dani Parejo and Fer Nino. Celta replaced Kevin Vazquez, Joseph Aidoo, Jordan William Holsgrove and Facundo Ferreyra with Augusto Solari, Hugo Mallo, Nolito and Santi Mina.

The referee booked from Villarreal Pervis Estupinan, Sergio Asenjo and Yeremi Pino and from Celta Nestor Araujo and Facundo Ferreyra. Both teams also had a sending off, with Geronimo Rulli and Mario Gaspar for Villarreal and Facundo Ferreyra (2 yellow cards) for Celta.

Villarreal will next play Real Valladolid away, with Celta facing Getafe at home.