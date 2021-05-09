Benevento fail to stop visitors as Cagliari seal the victory

Cagliari beat Benevento with a thumping 3-1 victory on Sunday at Stadio Ciro Vigorito. Benevento were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to AC Milan. Cagliari had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Napoli. As the table looks today, Benevento and Cagliari are 18th, (31 points) and 16th, (35 points), in the table respectively, after 35 matches.

The first half of the game started well for Cagliari, with an early goal from Babis Lykogiannis in the 1st minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Gianluca Lapadula equalised for Benevento, 16 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-1.

Cagliari continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Leonardo Pavoletti finding the net, 64 minutes in. The Islanders then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Joao Pedro just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-1.

For Benevento, Adolfo Gaich, Nicolas Viola, Riccardo Improta, Gaetano Letizia and Giuseppe Di Serio, came on for Roberto Insigne, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj, Fabio Depaoli and Gianluca Caprari. Cagliari replaced Gabriele Zappa, Kwadwo Asamoah, Alfred Duncan, Daniele Rugani and Alberto Cerri with Andrea Carboni, Babis Lykogiannis, Alessandro Deiola, Razvan Marin and Leonardo Pavoletti.

There were bookings for Pasquale Schiattarella and Andres Tello from Benevento. For Cagliari, Leonardo Pavoletti and Alessandro Deiola saw yellow.

Benevento will next play Atalanta away, with Cagliari facing Fiorentina at home.