Wolfsburg on fire, scoring 3 without reply at the Volkswagen Arena

Wolfsburg eased past Union Berlin in a 3-0 victory on Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena. Wolfsburg arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund. Union Berlin were looking to extend their winning run after a 3-1 victory against Werder Bremen. After today's result, Wolfsburg and Union Berlin currently occupy 3rd and 8th spots in the table, with 60 points and 46 points respectively after 32 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Wolfsburg, with Josip Brekalo opening the rout, 12 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0.

Wolfsburg continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Josip Brekalo finding the net again, on 63 minutes. The Wolves then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a hat trick effort from Josip Brekalo just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-0.

For Wolfsburg, Yannick Gerhardt, Josuha Guilavogui, Jerome Roussillon and Joao Victor, came on for Kevin Mbabu, Maximilian Philipp, Paulo Otavio and Josip Brekalo. Union Berlin brought on Keita Endo, Max Kruse, Niko Giesselmann, Marius Bulter and Julian Ryerson, to replace Marcus Ingvartsen, Petar Musa, Christopher Lenz, Nico Schlotterbeck and Christopher Trimmel.

The referee booked Kevin Mbabu for Wolfsburg.

Next up, Wolfsburg are away to RB Leipzig, whilst Union Berlin will travel to face Bayer Leverkusen.