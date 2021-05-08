Werder and Bayer fail to find the net

Saturday's fixture between Werder and Bayer delivered a goalless draw at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Werder were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Union Berlin. Bayer, on the other hand, were coming from a 3-1 win against Eintracht Frankfurt. As the table looks today, Werder and Bayer sit 14th, (31 points) and 6th, (51 points), spots respectively, after 32 matches.

For Werder, Milot Rashica, Yuya Osako, Eren Dinkci and Kevin Mohwald, came on for Leonardo Bittencourt, Niclas Fullkrug, Josh Sargent and Christian Gross. Bayer brought on Demarai Gray, Wendell, Moussa Diaby, Sven Bender and Nadiem Amiri for Leon Bailey, Daley Sinkgraven, Karim Bellarabi, Kerem Demirbay and Exequiel Palacios.

The referee booked six players. Josh Sargent, Christian Gross and Theodor Gebre Selassie from Werder, who saw yellow cards and Eren Dinkci, sent off with a red, as well as for Bayer Daley Sinkgraven and Patrik Schick received yellows.

Werder will next play Augsburg away, with Bayer facing Union Berlin at home.