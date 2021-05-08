Victory beyond reach for Udinese, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Bologna

On Saturday, Udinese and Bologna were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Juventus. Bologna, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Fiorentina. As it stands, both teams are on 40 points and sit in 11th and 12th places respectively after 35 matches.

Bianconeri started strongly in the first half, thanks to Rodrigo De Paul finding the net, on 23 minutes, to take a 1-0 lead into half time.

Bologna took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Riccardo Orsolini, on 82 minutes. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Udinese, Sebastien De Maio and Fernando Forestieri, came on for Rodrigo Becao and Tolgay Arslan. Bologna replaced Jerdy Schouten, Andreas Olsen, Musa Barrow, Emanuel Vignato and Mitchell Dijks for Mattias Svanberg, Riccardo Orsolini, Nicola Sansone, Andrea Poli and Musa Juwara.

There were bookings for Walace from Udinese, and Jerdy Schouten, for Bologna.

Udinese will next play Napoli away, with Bologna facing Genoa at home.