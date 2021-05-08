Travelling Huesca are humbled in a 2-1 defeat by Cádiz

Cádiz snatched all three points from Huesca in a 2-1 victory on Saturday, at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Both Cádiz and Huesca arrived at the match after previous wins. Cádiz were looking to pick up points, following a 1-0 victory against Granada. Huesca were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Real Sociedad in their last match. Following today's result, Cádiz and Huesca currently occupy 11th and 18th spots in the league, with 43 points and 30 points respectively after 35 matches.

Cádiz started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Marcos Mauro, 43 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Rafa Mir producing an equaliser, on 45 minutes, bringing Huesca level. Cádiz managed to edge ahead with a calamitous own goal from Gaston Silva just before half-time, to take a 2-1 lead into half time. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 2-1.

For Cádiz, Alvaro Negredo, Jairo Izquierdo, Ruben Sobrino, Alberto Perea and Garrido, came on for Ivan Saponjic, Anthony Lozano, Ivan Alejo, Filip Malbasic and Jose Mari. Huesca brought on Sergio Gomez, Pedro Lopez, Idrissa Doumbia, Dani Escriche and Shinji Okazaki, to replace Pedro Mosquera, Denis Vavro, Mikel Rico, Pablo Maffeo and Gaston Silva.

The referee booked Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Isaac Carcelen and Fali for Cádiz.

Cádiz will next travel to Osasuna, while Huesca will face Athletic Bilbao at home.