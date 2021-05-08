Points secure for Palace, following a hard fought win

Crystal Palace enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Sheffield U at Bramall Lane on Saturday. Both sides came from defeats in their previous league games. Sheffield U arrived at the game looking pick up points, following a previous defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Palace, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Manchester City. As the table looks today, Sheffield U and Palace sit 20th, (17 points) and 13th, (41 points), in the table respectively, after 35 matches.

Palace started the first half well, with an early goal from Christian Benteke in the 2nd minute and managed to see out the first half 0-1.

The Eagles continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Eberechi Eze just before the final whistle, leaving the final score at 2-0.

For Sheffield U, Ben Osborn, Daniel Jebbison and John Lundstram, came on for Sander Berge, Oliver Burke and Kean Bryan. Palace replaced Jairo Riedewald and Jordan Ayew with Eberechi Eze and Andros Townsend.

There were bookings for Oliver Norwood from Sheffield U, and Joel Ward, for Palace.

Sheffield U will next travel to Everton, while Palace will face Aston Villa at home.