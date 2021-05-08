Liverpool avoid defeat and secure a 2-0 victory at home to Soton

Southampton on away loss to Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Liverpool were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle United. Soton secured a point against Leicester City in their previous match. As the table looks today, Liverpool and Soton are 6th, (57 points) and 16th, (37 points), in the league respectively, after 35 matches.

The Reds started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Sadio Mane, 31 minutes in to take them into the break 1-0 up.

Liverpool continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Thiago Alcantara finding the net just before the final whistle. The final result, Liverpool 2, Soton 0.

Liverpool brought on Roberto Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones for Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Soton brought on Michael Obafemi, Ibrahima Diallo and Moussa Djenepo, to replace Nathan Tella, Theo Walcott and Che Adams.

The referee booked one player from Soton, Nathan Redmond.

Liverpool will next travel to West Bromwich Albion, while Soton will face Fulham at home.