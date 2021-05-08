Leipzig suffer at the hands of Dortmund as home team is triumphant

Borussia Dortmund eased past RB Leipzig in a 3-2 victory on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park. Both Dortmund and Leipzig arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Dortmund were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Wolfsburg away (2-0), the other to Union Berlin at home (2-0). Leipzig had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Stuttgart. After today's result, Dortmund are in 4th place on the table and has 58 points while Leipzig sit in 2nd with 64 points after 32 matches.

Dortmund dominated the first half, thanks to a goal from Marco Reus early in the first half and the first half ended 1-0.

Die Borussen started the second half with an intensified spirit, with Jadon Sancho finding the net after 51 minutes. However, The Red Bulls weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Lukas Klostermann in the 63rd minute. The momentum was now with Leipzig, who then scored again through a goal from Dani Olmo at the 77 minute mark to establish a 2-2. Dortmund managed to edge ahead with a 2nd effort from Jadon Sancho just before the final whistle. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-2 to Dortmund.

For Dortmund, Roman Burki, Thomas Delaney, Julian Brandt and Ansgar Knauff, came on for Marwin Hitz, Mahmoud Dahoud, Thorgan Hazard and Giovanni Reyna. Leipzig brought on Justin Kluivert, Nordi Mukiele, Amadou Haidara, Konrad Laimer and Marcel Halstenberg, to replace Emil Forsberg, Benjamin Henrichs, Angelino, Kevin Kampl and Lukas Klostermann.

There were bookings for Mats Hummels from Dortmund. For Leipzig, Amadou Haidara saw yellow.

Dortmund will next play Mainz away, with Leipzig facing Wolfsburg at home.