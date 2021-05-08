Leeds avoid defeat and secure a 3-1 victory at home to Spurs

Leeds enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on Saturday. Leeds were looking to get back winning ways, following a previous defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion. Spurs were coming from consecutive wins against Sheffield United and Southampton. As the table looks today, Leeds and Spurs currently occupy 9th and 6th spots in the table, with 50 points and 56 points respectively after 35 matches.

The Whites found the net first, thanks to Stuart Dallas giving Leeds the lead in the 13th minute. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Heung Min Son at the 25 minute mark brought Spurs level. However, Leeds just before half-time found the back of the net via a Patrick Bamford goal and the first half ended 2-1.

The Whites continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Rodrigo Moreno in the 84th minute. The game ended 3-1.

Both coaches made full use of their substitutions. For Leeds, Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno and Kalvin Phillips, came on for Tyler Roberts, Patrick Bamford and Mateusz Klich, Spurs replaced Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Tanguy Ndombele with Dele Alli, Gareth Bale and Giovani Lo Celso.

There were bookings for Robin Koch from Leeds. For Spurs, Sergio Reguilon and Lucas Moura saw yellow.

Leeds will play away against Burnley, while Spurs will face Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.