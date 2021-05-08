Internazionale roll over Sampdoria in a 5-1 victory at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

Internazionale's 5-1 win over Sampdoria on Saturday, was hard fought at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Both Inter and Sampdoria arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Inter were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Crotone away (2-0), the other to Hellas Verona at home (1-0). Sampdoria had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Roma. As it stands, Inter are in 1st place, with 85 points from 35 matches, while Sampdoria sit in 9th, with 45 points from 35.

Inter started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Roberto Gagliardini in the 4th minute. Nerazzurri looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Alexis Sanchez in the 26th minute to establish a 2-0. However, The Blue-circled weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Keita Balde in the 35th minute. However, Inter secured the points emphatically, with a 2nd effort from Alexis Sanchez in the 36th minute to see out the first half 3-1.

Inter continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Andrea Pinamonti finding the net at the 61 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lautaro Martinez, 70 minutes in with a final score of 5-1.

For Inter, Andrei Radu, Andrea Pinamonti, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi, came on for Samir Handanovic, Alexis Sanchez, Christian Eriksen, Roberto Gagliardini and Lautaro Martinez. Sampdoria replaced Jakub Jankto, Morten Thorsby, Gaston Ramirez, Lorenzo Tonelli and Keita Balde for Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Valerio Verre, Maya Yoshida and Fabio Quagliarella.

The referee booked two players from Sampdoria, Lorenzo Tonelli and Bartosz Bereszynski.

Inter next face Roma and Sampdoria are at home to Spezia Calcio.