Hoffenheim avoid defeat and secure a 4-2 victory at home to Schalke

Schalke on away loss to Hoffenheim at the Pre Zero Arena on Saturday. Hoffenheim arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with SC Freiburg in their previous game. Schalke, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Arminia Bielefeld. As the table looks today, Hoffenheim and Schalke currently occupy 11th and 18th spots in the league, with 39 points and 13 points respectively after 32 matches.

The Royal Blues started strongly in the first half, thanks to Mark Uth giving Schalke the lead at the 12 minute mark. The momentum was now with Schalke, who then scored again through a goal from Shkodran Mustafi, 42 minutes in to establish a 2-0. From Kraichgau region in turn, then responded just before half-time increasing their lead with an effort from Andrej Kramaric, which saw the first half end 1-2.

Hoffenheim started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with Kevin Akpoguma finding the net, on 52 minutes. The momentum was now with Hoffenheim, who then scored again through a goal from Christoph Baumgartner, 60 minutes in to establish a 3-2. Hoffenheim then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Ihlas Bebou in the 64th minute to make it 4-2.

For Hoffenheim, Sargis Adamyan, Sebastian Rudy, Maximilian Beier and Mijat Gacinovic, came on for Robert Skov, Diadie Samassekou, Ihlas Bebou and Christoph Baumgartner. Schalke brought on Can Bozdogan, Steven Skrzybski, Jimmy Kaparos, Munir Levent Mercan and Matthew Hoppe, to replace Suat Serdar, Alessandro Schopf, Amine Harit, Mark Uth and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

There were bookings for Sargis Adamyan from Hoffenheim, and Suat Serdar and Mark Uth, for Schalke.

Hoffenheim will next play Arminia Bielefeld away, with Schalke facing Eintracht Frankfurt at home.