Chelsea ease past Man City with a 2-1 victory away

Chelsea beat Manchester City with a thumping 2-1 victory on Saturday at the Etihad Stadium. Both Man City and Chelsea arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Man City were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two games against Crystal Palace away and Aston Villa away, by 2-0 and 2-1 respectively while Chelsea were coming from consecutive wins against Fulham and West Ham United. At the moment, Man City and Chelsea currently occupy 1st and 3rd spots in the table, with 80 points and 64 points respectively after 35 matches.

Man City started the first half well, with Raheem Sterling finding the net just before half-time

The Blues continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Hakim Ziyech finding the net in the 63rd minute. Chelsea then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Marcos Alonso just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Man City, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Olexandr Zinchenko, came on for Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero and Benjamin Mendy, Chelsea brought on Kurt Zouma, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi to replace Andreas Christensen, N`Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech.

The referee booked Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus for Man City.

Man City will play their next fixture away against Newcastle United, while Chelsea will face Arsenal at home.