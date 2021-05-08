Bayern blaze past Mönchengladbach, scoring 6 at the Allianz Arena without reply

Bayern Munich on a 6-0 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday at the Allianz Arena. Bayern were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Mainz. Mönchengladbach, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 5-0 victory against Arminia Bielefeld. As the table looks today, Bayern and Mönchengladbach currently occupy 1st and 7th spots in the table, with 74 points and 46 points respectively after 32 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Reds, with an early goal from Robert Lewandowski in the 2nd minute. The momentum was now with Bayern, who then scored again through a goal from Thomas Muller, 23 minutes in to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with The Reds, who then scored again through a effort from Robert Lewandowski in the 34th minute to establish a 3-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Kingsley Coman just before half-time, finishing the first half 4-0.

Bayern continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Robert Lewandowski finding the net again in the 66th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Leroy Sane made it 6-0 just before the final whistle with a final score of 6-0.

For Bayern, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Leon Goretzka, Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi and Javi Martinez, came on for Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman, David Alaba, Leon Goretzka and Jerome Boateng. Mönchengladbach brought on Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea, Oscar Wendt, Lars Stindl and Patrick Herrmann, to replace Valentino Lazaro, Marcus Thuram, Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann and Breel Embolo.

The referee booked Florian Neuhaus and Hannes Wolf for Mönchengladbach and Nianzou Tanguy Kouassi saw the red card, for Bayern.

Bayern will next play SC Freiburg away, with Mönchengladbach facing Stuttgart at home.