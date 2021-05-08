Barca and Atleti can only manage a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp

On Saturday, Barca and Atleti were held to a 0-0 draw at the Nou Camp. Both Barca and Atleti arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Barca were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Atleti were coming off the back of a 1-0 win against Elche. As it stands, Barca and Atleti sit 2nd, (75 points) and 1st, (77 points), in the table respectively, after 35 matches.

For Barca, Moriba Ilaix, Ronald Araujo, Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto, came on for Sergio Busquets, Oscar Mingueza, Pedri and Sergino Dest. Atleti brought on Saul Niguez, Joao Felix and Geoffrey Kondogbia, to replace Thomas Lemar, Saul Niguez and Angel Correa.

There were bookings for Moriba Ilaix, Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba from Barca, and Saul Niguez, Felipe and Koke, for Atleti.

Barca will play their next fixture away against Levante, while Atleti will face Real Sociedad at home.