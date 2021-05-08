Alaves and Levante share the honours after a 2-2 draw

On Saturday, Alaves and Levante were held to a 2-2 draw at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Alaves were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Eibar. Levante lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Celta Vigo. As it stands, Alaves and Levante currently occupy 16th and 13th spots in the table, with 31 points and 38 points respectively after 35 matches.

The glorious one started strongly in the first half, thanks to Pere Pons finding the net, 30 minutes in. However, their lead didn't last for long, Jose Luis Morales producing an equaliser, 36 minutes in, bringing The Frogs level. However they weren't finished yet and Jose Luis Morales made it 2-1 just before half-time, to take a 1-2 lead into half time.

Alaves took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Joselu just before the final whistle. The game ended wih a 2-2 draw.

For Alaves, Lucas Perez, Facundo Pellistri, Edgar Mendez, Deyverson and Martin Aguirregabiria, came on for Pere Pons, Jota, Ruben Duarte, Ximo Navarro and Tomas Pina. Levante brought on Enis Bardhi, Ruben Vezo, Son, Oscar Duarte and Cheick Doukoure for Jose Luis Morales, Sergio Postigo, Alejandro Cantero, Dani Gomez and Gonzalo Melero.

There were bookings for Luis Rioja and Rodrigo Battaglia from Alaves. For Levante, Alejandro Cantero saw yellow.

Alaves will next travel to Elche, while Levante will face Barcelona at home.