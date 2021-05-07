Real Sociedad earn hard-fought win over Elche

On Friday, Elche suffer an away defeat to Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Real arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 1-0 to Huesca. Elche, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Atletico Madrid. After today's result, Real are in 5th place, with 56 points from 35 matches, while Elche sit in 19th, with 30 points from 35.

After a goalless first half, Real applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Aritz Elustondo in the 72nd minute. The White and Blues then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal just before the final whistle to make it 2-0.

For Real, Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea, Jon Bautista and Portu, came on for Ander Guevara, Jon Guridi, Alexander Isak and Adnan Januzaj. Elche brought on Ivan Marcone, Guido Carrillo, Pablo Piatti, Luismi and Emiliano Rigoni, to replace Fidel, Lucas Boye, Josan, Omenuke Mfulu and Pere Milla.

The referee booked Ander Guevara from Real. Elche had the worst of it though, with Fidel, Paulo Gazzaniga and Antonio Barragan seeing yellow, and Raul Guti then sent off with a red.

Real will next play Atletico Madrid away, with Elche facing Alaves at home.