Newcastle United take all 3 points, after 4-2 victory against Leicester City

Newcastle United beats Leicester City 4-2 on Friday at the King Power Stadium. Leicester arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Southampton in their previous game. Newcastle were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Arsenal. As it stands, Leicester are currently 3rd with 63 points from 35 matches, while Newcastle sit in 13th, with 39 points from 35.

Newcastle found the net first, thanks to Joseph Willock giving The Magpies the lead after 22 minutes. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Paul Dummett, on 34 minutes, to take a 0-2 lead into half time.

The Magpies continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Callum Wilson finding the net at the 64 minute mark. Newcastle looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a second effort from Callum Wilson at the 73 minute mark to establish a 4-0. However, Leicester weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Marc Albrighton at the 80 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Kelechi Iheanacho made it 4-2 just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-2.

As for substitutions, for Leicester, Ayoze Perez, Luke Thomas and Nampalys Mendy, came on for Onyinye Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Pereira and James Maddison, Newcastle brought on Sean Longstaff, Joelinton and Jeff Hendrick, to replace Joseph Willock, Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron.

There were bookings for Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester. For Newcastle, Emil Krafth saw yellow.

Leicester will next travel to Manchester United, while Newcastle will face Manchester City at home.