Its all even at The Hawthorns, after West Brom draw 1-1 with Wolves

On Monday, West Brom and Wolves were held to a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns. West Brom wanted to continue adding points after a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. Wolves, on the other hand, were beaten 4-0 in the previous match against Burnley. As the table looks today, West Brom and Wolves are 19th, (26 points) and 12th, (42 points), in the league respectively, after 34 matches.

Wolves started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with a goal from Fabio Silva just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

West Brom took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Mbaye Diagne, on 62 minutes. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For West Brom, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson, came on for Dara O'Shea and Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Wolves replaced Daniel Podence, Morgan Gibbs-White and Max Kilman with Ebeguowen Otasowie, Vitinha and Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The referee booked Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Darnell Furlong for West Brom.

West Brom will next travel to Arsenal, while Wolves will face Brighton & Hove Albion at home.