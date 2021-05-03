Burnley suffer defeat away to The Hammers

West Ham United eased past Burnley in a 2-1 victory on Monday at Turf Moor. Burnley were looking to continue their run, following a 4-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Hammers were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Chelsea. As it stands, Burnley and The Hammers currently occupy 16th and 5th spots in the league, with 36 points and 58 points respectively after 34 matches.

The Clarets started the game well, with Chris Wood finding the net after 19 minutes. However, their lead didn't last for long, Michail Antonio producing an equaliser at the 21 minute mark, bringing The Hammers level. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a second effort from Michail Antonio, 29 minutes in. The first half ended 1-2. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 2-1.

For Burnley, Jay Rodriguez, Johann Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes, came on for Matej Vydra, Dwight McNeil and Chris Wood. The Hammers replaced Jarrod Bowen with Said Benrahma.

There were bookings for Ben Mee and Johann Gudmundsson from Burnley. For The Hammers, Craig Dawson saw yellow.

Burnley will next travel to Fulham, while The Hammers will face Everton at home.