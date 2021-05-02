Visiting Genoa left with nothing after Lazio take all 3 points

Lazio's 4-3 win over Genoa on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stadio Olympico. Both sides arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Lazio were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Genoa, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-0 win against Spezia Calcio in their last match. As the table looks today, Lazio are in 6th place on the table and has 64 points while Genoa sit in 13th with 36 points after 34 matches.

The White and Sky Blues dominated the first half, thanks to Joaquin Correa finding the net at the 30 minute mark. The momentum was now with Lazio, who then scored again through a goal from Ciro Immobile, on 43 minutes to establish a 2-0. However, The Griffin hit back though just before half-time, with a calamitous own goal from Adam Marusic to see out the first half 2-1.

Lazio fought back, with an early goal from Luis Alberto in the 48th minute. The momentum was now with Lazio, who then scored again through a 2nd effort from Joaquin Correa after 56 minutes to establish a 4-1. However, Genoa weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Gianluca Scamacca, 80 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Eldor Shomurodov, on 81 minutes with a final score of 4-3.

For Lazio, Danilo Cataldi, Mohamed Fares, Jean Akpa, Marco Parolo and Andreas Pereira, came on for Lucas Leiva, Senad Lulic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto and Joaquin Correa. Genoa replaced Miha Zajc, Ivan Radovanovic, Mattia Destro, Kevin Strootman and Davide Zappacosta for Marko Pjaca, Paolo Ghiglione, Gianluca Scamacca, Nicolo Rovella and Francesco Cassata.

There were bookings for Lucas Leiva, Danilo Cataldi and Mohamed Fares from Lazio, and Davide Biraschi, Ivan Radovanovic, Andrea Masiello and Francesco Cassata, for Genoa.

Lazio will next travel to Fiorentina, while Genoa will face Sassuolo at home.