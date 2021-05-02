Victory beyond reach for Bologna, as they only manage a 3-3 draw with Fiorentina

On Sunday, Bologna and Fiorentina were held to a 3-3 draw at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara. Bologna were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 5-0 to Atalanta. Fiorentina, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Juventus. Following today's result, Bologna and Fiorentina currently occupy 12th and 14th spots in the table, with 39 points and 35 points respectively after 34 matches.

Fiorentina started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Dusan Vlahovic finding the net, on 22 minutes. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Rodrigo Palacio equalised for Bologna at the 31 minute mark, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

The Purple One took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Giacomo Bonaventura at the 64 minute mark. However, they were unable to maintain their lead, Rodrigo Palacio managed to equalize and take the sides off, on 71 minutes at 2-2. However, each side looked hungry to win and Fiorentina then found the back of the net, 73 minutes in thanks to Dusan Vlahovic, taking the score to 3-2. In the end though, their lead was short lived, as Rodrigo Palacio equalised for The Greyhounds, 84 minutes in and seeing the game end 3-3.

For Bologna, Andreas Olsen and Musa Juwara, came on for Takehiro Tomiyasu and Emanuel Vignato. Fiorentina brought on Igor, Christian Kouame and Gaetano Castrovilli for Cristiano Biraghi, Franck Ribery and Giacomo Bonaventura.

There were bookings for Adama Soumaoro and Mattias Svanberg from Bologna. For Fiorentina, Nikola Milenkovic and Igor saw yellow.

Bologna will next travel to Udinese, while Fiorentina will face Lazio at home.