Sassuolo and Atalanta draw 1-1 at the MAPEI Stadium

On Sunday, Sassuolo and Atalanta were held to a 1-1 draw at the MAPEI Stadium. Both Sassuolo and Atalanta arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Sassuolo were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the Sampdoria at home (1-0), the other to AC Milan away (2-1). Atalanta, on the other hand, were coming off the back of a 5-0 win against Bologna. Following today's result, Sassuolo are in 8th place on the table and has 53 points while Atalanta sit in 2nd with 69 points after 34 matches.

Atalanta started the first half well, thanks to Robin Gosens finding the net at the 32 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1.

Sassuolo staged a comeback in the second half, with Domenico Berardi finding the net, on 52 minutes. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Sassuolo, Giacomo Raspadori, Gian Marco Ferrari, Mehdi Bourabia, Kaan Ayhan and Jeremy Toljan, came on for Gregoire Defrel, Vlad Chiriches, Pedro Obiang, Hamed Junior Traore and Mert Muldur. Atalanta brought on Marco Sportiello, Luis Muriel and Jose Luis Palomino, to replace Matteo Pessina, Duvan Zapata and Rafael Toloi.

The referee booked from Sassuolo Marlon, Vlad Chiriches, Manuel Locatelli, Pedro Obiang and Gian Marco Ferrari and from Atalanta Berat Djimsiti. Both teams also had a sending off, with Marlon (2 yellow cards) for Sassuolo and Pierluigi Gollini for Atalanta.

Next up, Sassuolo are away to Genoa, whilst Atalanta will travel to face Parma.