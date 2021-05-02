Points shared, as Valladolid play out a 1-1 draw at José Zorrilla

On Sunday, Valladolid and Betis were held to a 1-1 draw at José Zorrilla. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Valladolid wanted to improve their league standing after a 2-2 draw against Athletic Bilbao. Betis had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Valencia. As the table looks today, Valladolid are currently 17th with 31 points from 34 matches, while Betis sit in 6th, with 51 points from 34.

After an un-eventful first half, Betis certainly were out of the blocks quickly in the second half, with an early goal from Aitor Ruibal in the 49th minute. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Shon Weissman equalised for Valladolid, 68 minutes in. The final result, Valladolid 1, Betis 1.

For Valladolid, Fede San Emeterio, Jota, Saidy Janko, Kiko Olivas and Marcos De Sousa, came on for Michel Herrero, Fede San Emeterio, Luis Perez, Javi Sanchez and Fabian Orellana. Betis brought on Joaquin, Cristian Tello and Loren Moron, to replace Andres Guardado, Aitor Ruibal and Borja Iglesias.

There were bookings for Javi Sanchez and Saidy Janko from Valladolid. For Betis, Victor Ruiz, Andres Guardado, Aissa Mandi, Nabil Fekir and Emerson saw yellow.

Valladolid will play their next game away against Valencia, while Betis will face Granada at home.