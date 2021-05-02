Points secure for Juve, following a hard fought win

Juventus defeat Udinese 2-1 on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning last match while Juve are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As it stands, Udinese are currently 11th with 39 points from 34 matches, while Juve sit in 3rd, with 69 points from 34.

It was an impressive opening from Bianconeri, thanks to Nahuel Molina finding the net at the 10 minute mark, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Juve continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Cristiano Ronaldo finding the net at the 83 minute mark. However they weren't finished yet and Cristiano Ronaldo made it 2-1 just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For Udinese, Fernando Forestieri, Samir and Thomas Ouwejan, came on for Tolgay Arslan, Kevin Bonifazi and Bram Nuytinck. Juve brought on Dejan Kulusevski, Alvaro Morata, Adrien Rabiot and Felix Correa, to replace Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Juan Cuadrado.

The referee booked Tolgay Arslan, Roberto Pereyra and Rodrigo De Paul for Udinese.

Juve and Udinese will next play at home to AC Milan and Bologna respectively.