Newcastle United succumb to Arsenal with 2-0 defeat

Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Sunday, was hard fought at St James' Park. Newcastle arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their previous game. Arsenal were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Everton. Following today's result, Newcastle are in 17th place, with 36 points from 34 matches, while Arsenal sit in 9th, with 49 points from 34.

The Gunners started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Mohamed Elneny early in the first half, finalising the first half 0-1.

Arsenal continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finding the net in the 66th minute, which sealed the victory for the visitors.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Newcastle, Fabian Schar, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle, came on for Federico Fernandez, Miguel Almiron and Ciaran Clark, Arsenal brought on Calum Chambers, Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey, to replace David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Martin Odegaard.

The referee booked four players. Miguel Almiron and Federico Fernandez from Newcastle, who saw yellow cards and Fabian Schar, sent off with a red, as well as for Arsenal Granit Xhaka also seeing yellows.

Newcastle will next travel to Leicester City, while Arsenal will face West Bromwich Albion at home.