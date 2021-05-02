Napoli and Cagliari in 1-1 draw at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli were held to 1-1 draw by Cagliari down on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Both Napoli and Cagliari arrived on the back of wins. Napoli were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against Torino away and Lazio at home, by 2-0 and 5-2 respectively. Cagliari were coming from consecutive wins against Roma and Udinese. As the table looks today, Napoli are currently 4th with 67 points from 34 matches, while Cagliari sit in 16th, with 32 points from 34.

It was an impressive opening from Gli Azzurri, with Victor Osimhen giving Napoli the lead, on 13 minutes, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Cagliari took the lead in the second half, thanks to Nahitan Nandez finding the net just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Napoli, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Eljif Elmas, came on for Hirving Lozano, Victor Osimhen, Piotr Zielinski and Fabian Ruiz. Cagliari brought on Kwadwo Asamoah, Giovanni Simeone, Arturo Calabresi and Alberto Cerri, to replace Alessandro Deiola, Luca Ceppitelli, Gabriele Zappa and Babis Lykogiannis.

There were bookings for Diego Demme from Napoli. For Cagliari, Diego Godin, Alessandro Deiola and Leonardo Pavoletti saw yellow.

Cagliari and Napoli will next play away to Benevento and Spezia Calcio respectively.