Home fans rewarded with a 1-0 win, as Villarreal beat Getafe

Villarreal snatched all three points from Getafe in a narrow 1-0 victory on Sunday, at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Villarreal were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Getafe, on the other hand, secured a point against R Madrid in their previous match. After today's result, Villarreal are currently 6th with 52 points from 34 matches, while Getafe sit in 15th, with 34 points from 34.

After an un-eventful first half, Villarreal piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Yeremi Pino, 79 minutes in. The game ended 1-0 to Villarreal.

For Villarreal, Gerard Moreno, Francis Coquelin, Carlos Bacca, Yeremi Pino and Alex Baena, came on for Daniel Raba, Dani Parejo, Paco Alcacer, Samuel Chukwueze and Moi Gomez. Getafe brought on Carles Alena, Angel Rodriguez and Takefusa Kubo, to replace Juan Antonio Iglesias Sanchez, Enes Ünal and Mauro Arambarri.

There were bookings for Ramiro Funes Mori from Villarreal, and Marc Cucurella and Nemanja Maksimovic, for Getafe.

Getafe and Villarreal will next play at home to Eibar and Celta Vigo respectively.