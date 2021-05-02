Cádiz squeeze past Granada in 1-0 win at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes

Cádiz enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Granada at the Estadio Nuevo Los Carmenes on Sunday. Granada were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Barcelona while Cádiz are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As the table looks today, Granada and Cádiz currently occupy 8th and 12th spots in the league, with 45 points and 40 points respectively after 34 matches.

Cádiz started strongly in the first half, thanks to Ruben Sobrino finding the net, on 39 minutes, seeing out the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Granada, Victor Diaz, Robert Kenedy, Roberto Soldado, Luis Suarez and Fede Vico, came on for Nehuen Perez, Antonio Puertas, Yangel Herrera, Darwin Machis and Robert Kenedy. Cádiz replaced Jairo Izquierdo, Anthony Lozano, Filip Malbasic and Garrido with Salvi Sanchez, Alvaro Negredo, Ivan Alejo and Jose Mari.

The referee booked nine players. Luis Suarez, Maxime Gonalons, Quini, Roberto Soldado, Angel Montoro and Aaron Escandell from Granada, who saw yellow cards and Roberto Soldado (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Cádiz Alvaro Negredo and Ruben Sobrino also seeing yellows.

Granada will next play Real Betis away, with Cádiz facing Huesca at home.