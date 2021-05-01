Visitors secure second half victory as Inter beat Crotone 2-0

Internazionale enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Crotone at Stadio Ezio Scida on Saturday. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Crotone were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 4-3 victory against Parma. Inter were looking to extend their winning run after a 1-0 victory against Hellas Verona. As it stands, Crotone are in 20th place on the table and has 18 points while Inter sit in 1st with 82 points after 34 matches.

After a goalless first half, Nerazzurri continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Christian Eriksen giving Inter the lead in the 69th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Achraf Hakimi just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-0.

For Crotone, Pedro Pereira, Eduardo Henrique, Milos Vulic and Emmanuel Riviere, came on for Arkadiusz Reca, Luca Cigarini, Ahmad Benali and Adam Ounas. Inter replaced Christian Eriksen, Alexis Sanchez and Ivan Perisic with Stefano Sensi, Lautaro Martinez and Matteo Darmian.

There were bookings for Emmanuel Riviere from Crotone. For Inter, Marcelo Brozovic and Christian Eriksen saw yellow.

Crotone will next travel to Roma, while Inter will face Sampdoria at home.