Villa return home with all 3 points, after beating Everton 2-1

Everton on home loss to Aston Villa at Goodison Park on Saturday. Everton had been hopeful of continuing their run, following a 1-0 victory against Arsenal. Villa secured a point against West Bromwich Albion in their previous match. After today's result, Everton are in 8th place, with 52 points from 34 matches, while Villa sit in 9th, with 48 points from 34.

Villa started strongly in the first half, thanks to Ollie Watkins giving Villa the lead in the 13th minute. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised for Everton at the 19 minute mark and seeing the first half out 1-1.

The Villa continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Anwar El Ghazi finding the net in the 80th minute, to hand a welcome victory to The Villa.

For Everton, Fabian Delph, Bernard and Joshua King, came on for Andre Gomes, Alex Iwobi and Gylfi Sigurdsson. Villa replaced Jacob Ramsey and Keinan Davis with Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi.

The referee booked two players from Villa, Douglas Luiz and Anwar El Ghazi.

Everton will next travel to West Ham United, while Villa will face Manchester United at home.