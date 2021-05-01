Victory denied for Fulham, as Chelsea secure a 2-0 home win

Chelsea beat Fulham with a thumping 2-0 victory on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Fulham were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Tottenham Hotspur. After today's result, Chelsea are in 4th place on the table and has 61 points while Fulham sit in 18th with 27 points after 34 matches.

The Blues started the game well, thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz in the 10th minute, ending the first half 1-0.

Chelsea staged a comeback in the second half, with an early second effort from Kai Havertz in the 49th minute. The game ended 2-0 to Chelsea.

Both coaches used the full entitlement. For Chelsea, N`Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham and Marcos Alonso, came on for Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount and Benjamin Chilwell, Fulham brought on Joshua Onomah, Fabio Carvalho and Aleksandar Mitrovic to replace Ivan Cavaleiro, Mario Lemina and Josh Maja.

There were bookings for Kurt Zouma from Chelsea, and Ola Aina, for Fulham.

Chelsea will next play Manchester City away, with Fulham facing Burnley at home.