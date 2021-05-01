Victory beyond reach for Verona, as they only manage a 1-1 draw with Spezia

On Saturday, Verona and Spezia were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Verona were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Internazionale. Spezia, on the other hand, were beaten 2-0 in the previous match against Genoa. As it stands, Verona are currently 10th with 42 points from 34 matches, while Spezia sit in 15th, with 34 points from 34.

Verona dominated the first half, thanks to Eddie Salcedo giving The Yellow and Blues the lead just before half-time

Spezia took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Riccardo Saponara just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 1-1.

For Verona, Adrien Tameze, Nikola Kalinic, Daniel Bessa, Ivan Ilic and Koray Gunter, came on for Stefano Sturaro, Kevin Lasagna, Mattia Zaccagni, Eddie Salcedo and Giangiacomo Magnani. Spezia brought on Leo Sena, Kevin Agudelo, Riccardo Saponara and Gennaro Acampora, to replace Giulio Maggiore, Daniele Verde, Emmanuel Gyasi and Matteo Ricci.

There were bookings for Mattia Zaccagni, Pawel Dawidowicz, Stefano Sturaro, Ivan Ilic, Adrien Tameze and Davide Faraoni from Verona, and M'bala Nzola and Julian Chabot, for Spezia.

Spezia and Verona will next play at home to Napoli and Torino respectively.