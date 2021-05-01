Points secure for RMA as they ease past Osasuna 2-0

R Madrid strolled past Osasuna with a 2-0 win on Saturday at the Alfredo di Stéfano. RMA wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Getafe in their previous game. Osasuna were coming from consecutive wins against Elche and Villarreal. After today's result, RMA are in 2nd place, with 74 points from 34 matches, while Osasuna sit in 11th, with 40 points from 34.

After an un-eventful first half, RMA piled on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Eder Militao giving Los Blancos the lead in the 76th minute. RMA then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Casemiro after 80 minutes to make it 2-0.

For RMA, Nacho, Miguel Gutierrez, Rodrygo, Isco and Sergio Arribas, came on for Raphael Varane, Marcelo, Vinicius Junior, Eden Hazard and Marco Asensio. Osasuna brought on Darko Brasanac, Ante Budimir, Adrian Lopez, Enrique Barja and Jony, to replace Javier Martinez Calvo, Ezequiel Avila, Ruben Garcia, Roberto Torres and Lucas Torro.

The referee booked Javier Martinez Calvo and Oier for Osasuna.

RMA will play at home against Seville, while Osasuna will face Athletic Bilbao away.