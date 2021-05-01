Points secure for Man City, following a hard fought win

Manchester City snatched all three points from Crystal Palace in a 2-0 victory on Saturday, at Selhurst Park. Palace were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-1 to Leicester City. Man City were coming off the back of a 5-2 win against Southampton. After today's result, Palace and Man City currently occupy 13th and 1st spots in the table, with 38 points and 80 points respectively after 34 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Man City continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Sergio Aguero in the 57th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Ferran Torres made it 2-0 at the 59 minute mark to make it 2-0.

For Palace, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew, came on for Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend. Man City replaced Olexandr Zinchenko with Fernandinho.

The referee booked Luka Milivojevic and Cheikhou Kouyate for Palace.

Palace will next travel to Sheffield United, while Man City will face Chelsea at home.