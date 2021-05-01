One goal makes the difference as Atleti ease past Elche

Atletico Madrid beat Elche with a thumping 1-0 victory on Saturday at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to Osasuna. Atleti, on the other hand, were looking to extend their winning run after a 5-0 victory against Eibar. As it stands, Elche are currently 18th with 30 points from 34 matches, while Atleti sit in 1st, with 76 points from 34.

Atleti started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Marcos Llorente giving Los Colchoneros the lead, 23 minutes in, finishing the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Elche, Pablo Piatti, Antonio Barragan, Nino, Josan and Victor Rodriguez, came on for Tete Morente, Helibelton Palacios, Pere Milla, Ivan Marcone and Josema. Atleti brought on Joao Felix, Koke, Felipe and Saul Niguez, to replace Thomas Lemar, Angel Correa, Jose Gimenez and Luis Suarez.

There were bookings for Pere Milla, Lucas Boye and Antonio Barragan from Elche. For Atleti, Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco saw yellow.

Atleti and Elche will next play away to Barcelona and Real Sociedad respectively.