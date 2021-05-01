Huesca avoid defeat and secure a 1-0 victory at home to Real

Huesca beats Real Sociedad 1-0 on Saturday at El Alcoraz. Both teams came from defeats in their previous league games. Huesca arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 1-0 to Alaves. Real, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Seville. As it stands, Huesca and Real are 17th, (30 points) and 5th, (53 points), in the table respectively, after 34 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Huesca applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Sandro Ramirez just before the final whistle, to hand a welcome victory to the hosts.

For Huesca, Sergio Gomez, Pedro Lopez, Pedro Mosquera, Idrissa Doumbia and Gaston Silva, came on for David Ferreiro, Pablo Maffeo, Mikel Rico, Sandro Ramirez and Dimitrios Siovas. Real replaced Adnan Januzaj, Mikel Oyarzabal, Andoni Gorosabel and Alexander Isak for Ander Barrenetxea, David Silva, Joseba Zaldua and Jon Bautista.

There were bookings for Jaime Seoane and Jorge Pulido from Huesca. For Real, Andoni Gorosabel and Joseba Zaldua saw yellow.

Huesca will next play Cádiz away, with Real facing Elche at home.