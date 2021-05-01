Eibar run riot, scoring 3 without reply at Ipurua Municipal Stadium

Eibar ease to a comfortable 3-0 win at Ipurua Municipal Stadium. Eibar were looking to improve their position in the division, following a previous defeat to Atletico Madrid. Alaves, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 1-0 victory against Huesca. After today's result, Eibar are in 20th place on the table and has 26 points while Alaves sit in 16th with 31 points after 34 matches.

Eibar started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Kike in the 3rd minute, finishing the first half 1-0.

The Gunsmiths started the second half with an intensified spirit, with an early effort from Kike in the 50th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a hat trick effort from Kike, on 59 minutes with a final score of 3-0.

For Eibar, Rafa Soares, Yoshinori Muto, Takashi Inui and Sergio Alvarez, came on for Jose Angel, Kike, Bryan Salvatierra and Roberto Correa. Alaves replaced Edgar Mendez, Tomas Pina, Lucas Perez, Jota and Joselu for Luis Rioja, Pere Pons, John Guidetti, Borja Sainz and Deyverson.

The referee booked Tomas Pina and Rodrigo Battaglia for Alaves.

Eibar will next travel to Getafe, while Alaves will face Levante at home.