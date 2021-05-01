Brighton & Hove Albion beat Leeds United 2-0 at the Amex Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion beat Leeds United with a thumping 2-0 victory on Saturday at the Amex Stadium. Brighton were looking to get back winning ways after losing 1-0 to Sheffield United in their previous fixture. Leeds secured a point against Manchester United in their previous match. As the table looks today, Brighton are in 14th place, with 37 points from 34 matches, while Leeds sit in 9th, with 47 points from 34.

The Seagulls started the first half well, with Pascal Gross giving Brighton the lead, 14 minutes in, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Brighton continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Danny Welbeck finding the net in the 79th minute and seeing the game end 2-0.

Both managers used the full entitlement. For Brighton, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Jakub Moder and Alexis MacAllister, came on for Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Yves Bissouma, Leeds brought on Ian Poveda, Rodrigo Moreno and Pablo Hernandez, to replace Ezgjan Alioski, Patrick Bamford and Diego Llorente.

There were bookings for Pascal Gross from Brighton, and Luke Ayling, for Leeds.

Brighton will play away against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Leeds will face Tottenham Hotspur at home.