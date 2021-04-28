Athletic Bilbao and Valladolid in 2-2 draw at the Estadio San Mames

On Wednesday, Athletic Bilbao and Valladolid were held to a 2-2 draw at the Estadio San Mames. Athletic Bilbao were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Valladolid secured a point against Cádiz in their previous match. Following today's result, Athletic Bilbao are in 9th place on the table and has 42 points while Valladolid sit in 17th with 30 points after 33 matches.

Athletic Bilbao started strongly in the first half, with Jon Morcillo giving The Lions the lead, on 14 minutes, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Valladolid took the lead in the second half, thanks to Fabian Orellana finding the net in the 70th minute. However, each side looked hungry to win and Athletic Bilbao then found the back of the net in the 76th minute thanks to Raul Garcia, taking the score to 2-1. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Shon Weissman equalised for Pucelle just before the final whistle. The final result, Athletic Bilbao 2, Valladolid 2.

For Athletic Bilbao, Raul Garcia, Nicholas Williams, Ibai Gomez, Mikel Vesga and Inaki Williams, came on for Oihan Sancet, Jon Morcillo, Alex Berenguer, Unai Lopez and Asier Villalibre. Valladolid brought on Roque Mesa, Michel Herrero, Pablo Hervias, Sergi Guardiola and Kiko Olivas for Ruben Alcaraz, Marcos De Sousa, Fabian Orellana, Fede San Emeterio and Joaquin Fernandez.

The referee booked Oihan Sancet for Athletic Bilbao.

Athletic Bilbao will next travel to Seville, while Valladolid will face Real Betis at home.