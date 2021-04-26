Visitors stun Torino, as Napoli secure a 2-0 victory

Torino were defeated at home by Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico di Torino on Monday. Torino were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Bologna in their previous game. Napoli were able to continue their winning streak after a 5-2 win against Lazio in their last match. As it stands, Torino are in 16th place on the table and has 31 points while Napoli sit in 4th with 66 points after 33 matches.

Gli Azzurri started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from Tiemoue Bakayoko in the 11th minute. Napoli then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Victor Osimhen in the 13th minute and seeing the first half out 0-2. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Torino, Alessandro Buongiorno, Karol Linetty, Federico Bonazzoli, Simone Zaza and Daniele Baselli, came on for Nicolas N`Koulou, Simone Verdi, Wilfried Stephane Singo, Andrea Belotti and Cristian Ansaldi. Napoli brought on Dries Mertens, Hirving Lozano, Andrea Petagna, Fabian Ruiz and Eljif Elmas, to replace Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Lorenzo Insigne.

The referee booked Simone Verdi and Rolando Mandragora from Torino and Rolando Mandragora (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Napoli's Victor Osimhen also received a yellow.

Napoli and Torino will next play at home to Cagliari and Parma respectively.