Visiting Osasuna left with nothing after Celta take all 3 points

On Sunday, Osasuna suffer an away defeat to Celta Vigo at the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos. Celta wanted to continue adding points after a scoreless draw against Cádiz in their previous match. Osasuna were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Elche and Villarreal. As it stands, Celta are in 9th place, with 41 points from 32 matches, while Osasuna sit in 10th, with 40 points from 32.

The Sky Blues started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Iago Aspas just before half-time

Celta continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jeison Murillo finding the net in the 64th minute. In the end though, Los Rojillos in the 77th minute pull-back following a Roberto Torres goal. The game ended 2-1 to Celta.

For Celta, Kevin Vazquez, Augusto Solari, Fran Beltran, Nestor Araujo and Aaron Martin, came on for Hugo Mallo, Brais Mendez, Nolito, Jose Fontan and Santi Mina. Osasuna brought on Jony, Manu Sanchez, Roberto Torres, Ezequiel Avila and Enric Gallego, to replace Enrique Barja, Juan Cruz, Ruben Garcia, Oier and Ante Budimir.

There were bookings for Iago Aspas from Celta, and Juan Cruz, Darko Brasanac, Oier and Manu Sanchez, for Osasuna.

Celta will play their next game at home against Levante, while Osasuna will face R Madrid away.