Villarreal fail to stop visitors as Barca seal the win

Barcelona eased past Villarreal in a 2-1 victory on Sunday at the Estadio de la Ceramica. Both Villarreal and Barca arrived on the back of wins. Villarreal were looking to pick up points, following a 5-1 victory against Levante. Barca were able to continue their winning streak after a 5-2 win against Getafe in their last match. After today's result, Villarreal and Barca currently occupy 7th and 1st spots in the league, with 49 points and 71 points respectively after 32 matches.

The Yellow Submarine started the game well, with a goal from Samuel Chukwueze in the 26th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Antoine Griezmann producing an equaliser in the 28th minute, bringing Los Blaugranas level. Barca then netted once more and turned the match thanks to a second effort from Antoine Griezmann at the 35 minute mark. The first half ended 1-2. The second part ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Villarreal, Francis Coquelin, Pervis Estupinan, Moi Gomez, Yeremi Pino and Mario Gaspar, came on for Paco Alcacer, Alberto Moreno, Etienne Capoue, Samuel Chukwueze and Raul Albiol. Barca brought on Sergi Roberto, Moriba Ilaix, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo, to replace Sergino Dest, Pedri, Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Busquets.

The referee booked Raul Albiol and Pau Torres from Villarreal and Manu Trigueros went off with a red card, while Barca's Antoine Griezmann, Sergio Busquets and Oscar Mingueza also received a yellow.

Barca and Villarreal will next play at home to Granada and Getafe respectively.