Travelling Verona are humbled in a 1-0 defeat by Inter

Internazionale strolled past Hellas Verona with a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. Inter were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Spezia Calcio in their previous game. Verona lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Fiorentina. After today's result, Inter and Verona currently occupy 1st and 10th spots in the table, with 79 points and 41 points respectively after 33 matches.

After a goalless first half, Inter applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Matteo Darmian in the 76th minute, leaving the final score at 1-0.

The referee booked three players from Verona, Federico Ceccherini, Giangiacomo Magnani and Antonin Barak.

Inter will next travel to Crotone, while Verona will face Spezia Calcio at home.