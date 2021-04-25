Mönchengladbach run riot, scoring 5 without reply at the Borussia Park

On Sunday, Arminia Bielefeld suffer an away defeat to Borussia Mönchengladbach at the Borussia Park. Mönchengladbach were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 3-2 to Hoffenheim whilst Arminia were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Schalke in their last match. As the table looks today, Mönchengladbach are in 7th place on the table and has 46 points while Arminia sit in 15th with 30 points after 31 matches.

Mönchengladbach started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Breel Embolo opening the rout after only 6 minutes. The momentum was now with Mönchengladbach, who then scored again through a goal from Marcus Thuram in the 15th minute to establish a 2-0. Mönchengladbach then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Ramy Bensebaini in the 18th minute to see out the first half 3-0.

The Colts continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Breel Embolo finding the net again, 69 minutes in. Mönchengladbach then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Alassane Plea, on 84 minutes to make it 5-0.

For Mönchengladbach, Christoph Kramer, Alassane Plea, Oscar Wendt, Louis Beyer and Tony Jantschke, came on for Florian Neuhaus, Marcus Thuram, Valentino Lazaro, Stefan Lainer and Ramy Bensebaini. Arminia brought on Andreas Voglsammer, Fabian Kunze and Sven Schipplock, to replace Fabian Klos, Masaya Okugawa and Christian Gebauer.

There were bookings for Valentino Lazaro from Mönchengladbach. For Arminia, Nathan De Medina saw yellow.

Arminia and Mönchengladbach will next play away to BSC and Bayern Munich respectively.