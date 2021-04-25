Leeds and Man U fail to find the net

On Sunday, Leeds and Man U were held to a 0-0 draw at Elland Road. Leeds were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their previous game. Man U were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur. As it stands, Leeds are in 9th place, with 47 points from 33 matches, while Man U sit in 2nd, with 67 points from 33.

Leeds brought on Ian Poveda, Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch for Jack Harrison, Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts. Man U brought on Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek, to replace Daniel James, Marcus Rashford and Fred.

There were bookings for Luke Ayling, Tyler Roberts, Ezgjan Alioski and Patrick Bamford from Leeds, and Harry Maguire, for Man U.

Leeds will next play Brighton & Hove Albion away, with Man U facing Liverpool at home.