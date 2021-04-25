Cagliari take all 3 points, after 3-2 victory against Roma

Cagliari's 3-2 win over Roma on Sunday, was hard fought at the Sardegna Arena. Cagliari were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two matches against Udinese away and Parma at home, by 1-0 and 4-3 respectively whilst Roma are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. As things stand, Cagliari are in 17th place, with 31 points from 33 matches, while Roma sit in 7th, with 55 points from 33.

The first half of the game started favourably for The Islanders, with an early goal from Babis Lykogiannis in the 4th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Carles Perez equalised for Giallorossi, 27 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-1.

Cagliari continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Razvan Marin finding the net in the 57th minute. The momentum was now with Cagliari, who then scored again through a goal from Joao Pedro at the 64 minute mark to establish a 3-1. Roma in turn, then responded in the 69th minute increasing their lead with an effort from Federico Fazio. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-2 to Cagliari.

For Cagliari, Alberto Cerri, Gabriele Zappa, Daniele Rugani and Alfred Duncan, came on for Leonardo Pavoletti, Babis Lykogiannis, Giovanni Simeone and Razvan Marin. Roma replaced Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Rick Karsdorp and Jordan Veretout with Bruno Peres, Chris Smalling, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Davide Santon and Amadou Diawara.

There were bookings for Razvan Marin, Joao Pedro and Alfred Duncan from Cagliari. For Roma, Bryan Cristante saw yellow.

Next up, Cagliari are away to Napoli, whilst Roma will travel to face Sampdoria.