Burnley cruise past Wolves, scoring 4 without reply at Molineux Stadium

Burnley strolled past Wolverhampton Wanderers with a 4-0 win on Sunday at Molineux Stadium. Wolves were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Sheffield United at home and Fulham away, by 1-0 and 1-0 respectively. Burnley lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Manchester United. After today's result, Wolves are in 12th place, with 41 points from 33 matches, while Burnley sit in 14th, with 36 points from 33.

The Clarets started strongly in the first half, with Chris Wood opening the rout, 15 minutes in. Burnley looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a effort from Chris Wood at the 21 minute mark to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a hat trick effort from Chris Wood just before half-time, which saw the first half end 0-3.

Burnley continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ashley Westwood finding the net just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 4-0.

For Wolves, Fabio Silva, Vitinha and Morgan Gibbs-White, came on for Nelson Semedo, Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves. Burnley brought on Jay Rodriguez, to replace Matej Vydra.

There were bookings for Adama Traore from Wolves. For Burnley, James Tarkowski and Matthew Lowton saw yellow.

Wolves will next play West Bromwich Albion away, with Burnley facing West Ham United at home.