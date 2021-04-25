Athletic Bilbao take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid on away loss to Athletic Bilbao at the Estadio San Mames on Sunday. Athletic Bilbao arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 0-0 draw with Real Betis in their previous game. Atleti, on the other hand, had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 5-0 victory against Eibar. Following today's result, Athletic Bilbao and Atleti currently occupy 9th and 1st spots in the league, with 41 points and 73 points respectively after 32 matches.

The Lions started strongly in the first half, thanks to Alex Berenguer finding the net, on 8 minutes, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Atleti took the initiative in the second half, with a goal from Stefan Savic in the 77th minute. Athletic Bilbao in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Inigo Martinez and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Athletic Bilbao, Inigo Lekue, Inaki Williams, Mikel Vesga, Unai Lopez and Ibai Gomez, came on for Saul Niguez, Hector Herrera, Kieran Trippier, Angel Correa and Renan Lodi. Atleti replaced Luis Suarez, Thomas Lemar, Joao Felix, Lucas Torreira and Mario Hermoso with Saul Niguez, Hector Herrera, Kieran Trippier, Angel Correa and Renan Lodi.

There were bookings for Oihan Sancet, Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia and Unai Lopez from Athletic Bilbao. For Atleti, Marcos Llorente and Lucas Torreira saw yellow.

Athletic Bilbao will play their next fixture at home against Real Valladolid, while Atleti will face Elche away.